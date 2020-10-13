Loading articles...

1 dead, 2 injured in Australia construction accident

Last Updated Oct 13, 2020 at 5:28 am EDT

PERTH, Australia — A worker died and two others were injured Tuesday in an accident at a construction site at a university in western Australia, police said.

The three men fell while working on a roof at Perth’s Curtin University, a police statement said.

The conditions of the injured were not immediately clear.

Western Australia Police Commander Mike Bell said authorities had not yet determined what caused the roof to suddenly give way.

The Associated Press

