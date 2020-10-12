Loading articles...

Police: Woman found dead, baby removed from womb in Texas

Last Updated Oct 12, 2020 at 5:28 pm EDT

NEW BOSTON, Texas — A baby was removed from the womb of a 21-year-old woman found dead in a small East Texas city, authorities said.

The body of Reagan Simmons Hancock was discovered Friday morning in a home in New Boston, a city of about 4,600 people located 160 miles (258 kilometres) northeast of Dallas, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Gregg Williams told The Associated Press on Monday.

New Boston police have said that a woman was later taken into custody by Oklahoma authorities and the baby did not survive. Police did not indicate where the baby was found.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released. No further information was immediately available.

Police said the Texas Rangers are investigating.

The Associated Press

