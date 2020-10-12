Loading articles...

Police looking for man involved in sexual assault in East York park

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are looking for a man in connection with a sexual assault that took place on Sunday.

Police say a man sexually assaulted a woman at Taylor Creek Park around 7:40 p.m. and then fled the area.

The suspect is described as having a dark complexion with curly hair and was wearing dark rimmed glasses and a surgical mask at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

