Loading articles...

Panel to review 6 sites nominated for historical registry

Last Updated Oct 12, 2020 at 4:28 am EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A panel plans to review six sites that were nominated to be included on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Kentucky Historic Preservation Review Board will meet virtually Tuesday to hear presentations on each nomination, a statement from the Kentucky Heritage Council said. The board evaluates and recommends Kentucky submissions for the register to the National Park Service.

The submissions include downtown historic districts with multiple buildings in Berea and in Morehead, a commercial historic district owned primarily by Berea College, a residence in Boyle County, a chapel in Franklin County and a business in Louisville.

The National Register is the nation’s official list of historic and archaeological resources deemed worthy of preservation.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:13 PM
Clear! WB Kingston Rd has reopened. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:08 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Okay, that's what I like to see! A clear and blue sky in Downtown Toronto from @EarthCam! Details on the rest of your long…
Latest Weather
Read more