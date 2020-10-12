Loading articles...

Missing boy, 16, dies hours after searchers find him at scene of ATV crash

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

Provincial police say a missing 16-year-old boy has died after a group of civilian searchers found him at the scene of an ATV crash in Central Hastings, Ont.

Police say officers, a police helicopter and a large group of area residents started searching for the teen after he was reported missing on Sunday at about 6 p.m.

Police say he hadn’t returned as scheduled from an ATV ride.

Officers say civilian searchers found the boy at about 2:30 a.m. suffering from serious injuries due to a single-ATV crash along a former rail bed.

They say he was taken to hospital, where he died several hours later.

He’s been identified as Brock Beatty of Tweed, Ont.

