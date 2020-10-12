Loading articles...

Man, 46, dies after collision in Whitby

The vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Highway 412 in Whitby. HANDOUT/OPP_HSD

A 46-year-old man has died after a collision in Whitby early Monday morning.

Provincial police the collision occurred on Highway 412 between Highway 401 and Taunton Road.

An SUV rolled over, killing a man inside.

Highway 412 was closed for several as police investigate, but has since reopened.

More to come

 

