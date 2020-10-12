Loading articles...

Iran announces highest daily death toll, new patient count

Last Updated Oct 12, 2020 at 6:58 am EDT

TEHRAN, Iran — For the second day in a row, Iran has announced its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus with 272 people killed.

The announcement Monday by Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari saw Iran also announced its single-day highest count of new cases with 4,206 new patients.

Iran has been struggling with the coronavirus since announcing its first cases in February.

Amir Vahdat, The Associated Press

