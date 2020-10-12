Loading articles...

Historic hotel moved through streets of South Florida city

Last Updated Oct 12, 2020 at 1:14 pm EDT

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A historic hotel and boarding house had to be parked overnight on a South Florida street during a move because of delays with its relocation.

Traffic had to be blocked off overnight Sunday on a street in West Palm Beach, and some light posts were temporarily removed to accommodate the relocation of the almost-century-old The Edgewater.

The 4,900-square-foot hotel was moved about 1.5 miles to a historic district of West Palm Beach after a new owner of the property decided its former location would be the site of a new parking.

The Edgewater will be used as a bed-and-breakfast inn in its new location.

