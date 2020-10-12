Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Carnival Cruise Line cancels Florida, Australia trips
by Associated Press, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 12, 2020 10:54 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 12, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT
MIAMI — Carnival Cruise Line said Monday it was cancelling its remaining cruises scheduled for November out of two Florida ports, as well as five cruises from Australia at the beginning of next year.
The cruise line had previously announced it was cancelling for the rest of the year all U.S. cruises except for trips out of Port Canaveral and Port Miami following an extension of a no-sail order until Oct. 31 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. But Monday’s announcement nixed trips in November on the six ships operating out of the two Florida ports.
Cruises are still planned for December out of the two Florida ports.
“Carnival continues to work on protocols and procedures that would allow for the resumption of cruise operations, with a gradual, phased-in approach, designating Miami and Port Canaveral as the first two homeports for embarkations,” the cruise line said in a statement.
The cruise line said it was notifying guests that five cruises on Carnival Splendor out of Sydney, Australia next January and February have been cancelled.