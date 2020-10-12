Loading articles...

Authorities: 37 pounds of meth found in driver's spare tire

Last Updated Oct 12, 2020 at 8:21 pm EDT

FOREST, Miss. — Law enforcement officers who pulled a driver over for a traffic violation in Mississippi allegedly discovered about 37 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a spare tire stashed in the vehicle.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Flowood Police Department stopped a pickup truck along an interstate near Flowood early this month after spotting it driving in a “careless manner,” according to the agencies.

An officer conducting the stop discovered a tire in the bed of the truck, and inside it, an assisting deputy found 37.5 pounds (17 kilograms) of methamphetamine worth an estimated street value of $350,000, WLBT-TV reported, citing the authorities.

The driver was charged with aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said.

The suspect was not immediately identified and it was unclear whether they were being held in custody.

The Associated Press

