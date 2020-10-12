Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Authorities: 37 pounds of meth found in driver's spare tire
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 12, 2020 8:14 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 12, 2020 at 8:21 pm EDT
FOREST, Miss. — Law enforcement officers who pulled a driver over for a traffic violation in Mississippi allegedly discovered about 37 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a spare tire stashed in the vehicle.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Flowood Police Department stopped a pickup truck along an interstate near Flowood early this month after spotting it driving in a “careless manner,” according to the agencies.
An officer conducting the stop discovered a tire in the bed of the truck, and inside it, an assisting deputy found 37.5 pounds (17 kilograms) of methamphetamine worth an estimated street value of $350,000, WLBT-TV reported, citing the authorities.
The driver was charged with aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said.
The suspect was not immediately identified and it was unclear whether they were being held in custody.