Police investigate deaths of 2 people at Hamilton home

Police are probing the deaths of two people at a Hamilton residence on Sunday night.

Police said they were called at around 7:30 p.m. for a report that two people had been found dead in a house on Tragina Avenue South.

“Hamilton Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths and are currently waiting for the results of the post mortem,” police said in a news release on Monday. “Police are not looking for any additional individuals involved in these deaths.”