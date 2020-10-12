Loading articles...

Police investigate deaths of 2 people at Hamilton home

Hamilton police said they are investigating the deaths of two people at this residence on Oct. 11, 2020. (CITYNEWS)

Police are probing the deaths of two people at a Hamilton residence on Sunday night.

Police said they were called at around 7:30 p.m. for a report that two people had been found dead in a house on Tragina Avenue South.

“Hamilton Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths and are currently waiting for the results of the post mortem,” police said in a news release on Monday. “Police are not looking for any additional individuals involved in these deaths.”

 

 

