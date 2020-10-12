1 man injured in Aurora shooting

One man is in hospital after a shooting in Aurora late Sunday night.

Police were called to Deerglen Terrace near Bayview just before 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting

The victim was found on the scene and taken to hospital. His current condition is unknown

Witnesses reported seeing a suspect flee in a vehicle, but a description has not been provided by police.

Investigators are expected to remain in the area for much of the morning.