Yankees broadcaster Curry missed playoffs with COVID-19

Last Updated Oct 11, 2020 at 9:28 pm EDT

NEW YORK — YES Network broadcaster Jack Curry missed the New York Yankees’ post-season after contracting COVID-19.

Curry tweeted a video on Sunday and said he had recovered and would have returned to work for the AL Championship Series starting Sunday had the Yankees advanced.

Curry said he tested positive following the regular season, which ended Sept. 27.

“It was a scary and surreal time, but I’m happy to report that I’m feeling a lot better,” he said.

Curry, 55, has been with the YES Network since 2010 and is a regular on YES pregame and postgame studio shows wrapping around Yankees broadcasts. He was a reporter for The New York Times from 1987-2009.

“I took all of the precautious plus 100 more and this virus still found me,” he said.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

