Quebec police say suspect arrested after two children found dead in Wendake
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 11, 2020 10:09 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 11, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT
WENDAKE, Que. — Police say two children have been found dead in a home in Wendake, Que., a Huron-Wendat First Nation near Quebec City.
Provincial police say they received a call from Wendake police at around 2 a.m. about the discovery of two bodies.
They say a 30-year-old man turned himself in to Quebec City police in relation to the incident.
A spokeswoman for provincial police says the suspect will be evaluated in hospital and questioned by investigators.
Provincial and Wendake police are involved in the investigation into what happened.
The province’s new Indigenous affairs minister tweeted his condolences to the children’s loved ones.
“My first thoughts go out to the loved ones and the family of these two young children,” Ian Lafreniere wrote.
“There are no words to describe such a tragedy. As a father, my heart is shattered.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2020.
The Canadian Press
