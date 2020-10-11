Loading articles...

Ontario reports 649 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Last Updated Oct 11, 2020 at 10:33 am EDT

View of corona test tubes at a testing location on September 22, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands. (Photo by Niels Wenstedt/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

For the second straight day, Ontario saw a drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases

Provincial health officials reported 649 new cases Sunday, down from the 809 reported yesterday and the record 939 on Friday.

There are 157 new cases in Peel, 140 in Toronto, 87 in York Region and 54 in Ottawa.

More to come

