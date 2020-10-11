Loading articles...

Man charged over alleged bomb threat at Mississauga school: Peel police

An undated file image of Peel Regional Police vehicle (TWITTER/@PRP)

A man from Vaughan, Ont., is facing charges related to an alleged bomb threat against a Mississauga elementary school, police say.

Peel Regional Police officers attended the school at Brandon Gate Drive and Keenan Cresent Friday morning just before 9 a.m.

Administration at the school, which is not named in a Sunday police news release, reported receiving a call from an unknown man claiming there was a bomb in the building.

Students and staff were evacuated until police deemed it safe to return.

Police say Delano Gibson, 27, was charged Saturday morning with public mischief and false message. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15.

Investigators are seeking witnesses or anyone with information about the incident.

With a file from News Staff

