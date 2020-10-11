Loading articles...

Person injured in 2-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision on Kingston Road near Glen Everest Road on Oct. 11, 2020. (CRAIG WADMAN/CITYNEWS)

A person was taken to the hospital following a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Sunday evening.

Police said they were called at around 8:30 p.m. to the Kingston Road and Glen Everest Road area for a report of a collision.

Investigators said a male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

