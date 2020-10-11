Person injured in 2-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle

A person was taken to the hospital following a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Sunday evening.

Police said they were called at around 8:30 p.m. to the Kingston Road and Glen Everest Road area for a report of a collision.

Investigators said a male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.