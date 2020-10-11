India’s confirmed coronavirus cases cross 7 million

NEW DELHI — India’s confirmed coronavirus toll crossed 7 million on Sunday with a number of new cases dipping in recent weeks.

The Health Ministry reported another 74,383 infections in the past 24 hours. India is expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country in coming weeks, surpassing the U.S., where more than 7.7 million infections have been reported.

The ministry on Sunday also reported 918 additional deaths, taking total fatalities to 108,334.

The Associated Press