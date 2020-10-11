Loading articles...

India’s confirmed coronavirus cases cross 7 million

Last Updated Oct 11, 2020 at 12:14 am EDT

NEW DELHI — India’s confirmed coronavirus toll crossed 7 million on Sunday with a number of new cases dipping in recent weeks.

The Health Ministry reported another 74,383 infections in the past 24 hours. India is expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country in coming weeks, surpassing the U.S., where more than 7.7 million infections have been reported.

The ministry on Sunday also reported 918 additional deaths, taking total fatalities to 108,334.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:14 PM
Retweeted @PeelPolice: COLLISION -Call in at 10:01pm -Williams Parkway/Kennedy Rd. North #Brampton -Collision between car and motorcycle -Interse…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:10 PM
Still windy across the #GTA! Have you seen any decorations or garbage cans blowing down your street today? Winds di…
Latest Weather
Read more