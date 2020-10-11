Loading articles...

Appeals court grants stay to Texas AG in mail-in ballot case

Last Updated Oct 11, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas — A federal appeals court issued a temporary order that blocks Texas counties from setting up multiple drop-off locations for mail-in ballots.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday granted Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s request for an emergency stay of a federal judge’s injunction that blocked GOP Gov. Greg Abbott’s order limiting counties to just one ballot drop-off location during early voting for the November elections.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pittman on Friday said Abbott’s order was unconstitutional. Abbott’s Oct. 1 order allowed only one mail ballot drop-off site per county, no matter its size, which the judge said likely violates the right to vote.

The appeals court must still decide if it will grant a longer-lasting stay.

The order from Abbott dramatically reduced the number of places in Texas where voters could drop off mail ballots during early voting and most heavily impacted the state’s largest cities, which are also Democratic strongholds.

The move brought swift accusations of voter suppression from Democrats and voting rights groups, including the League of United Latin American Citizens, which filed a lawsuit.

Republicans say the reduction in drop-off sites is necessary to ensure election security.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: Problems #EB401 east of Leslie collectors now blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Okay, that's what I like to see! A clear and blue sky in Downtown Toronto from @EarthCam! Details on the rest of your long…
Latest Weather
Read more