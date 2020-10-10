Loading articles...

Two men seriously injured in Brampton stabbing

Two men have been seriously injured in a stabbing in Brampton overnight.

Peel police say they were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Wanless Drive just before midnight.

Two victims were found with stab wounds and transported to hospital.

No suspect descriptions have been released and there is no word on what may have led up to the incident.

