Suspect sought after religious statue vandalized

Police are searching for a suspect after a religious statue was vandalized last month.

Investigators say around 7:40 p.m. on September 23, the face and hands of the statue of Mother Mary on the grounds of Holy Rosary Parish Church on St. Clair Avenue West were damaged.

Security camera images captured a possible suspect in the area at the time of the incident. He is described as being between five-foot-eight and five-foot-nine, average build, between 50 and 60 years of age. He was last seen wearing a dark reflective strip top, dark pants, a baseball cap with an “A” logo along with work boots. He was also carrying a large duffle bag with wheels on it.