Loading articles...

Quebec ticket holder wins Friday's whopping $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Oct 10, 2020 at 2:58 am EDT

A lottery player in Quebec certainly has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving weekend. 

Friday night’s massive $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was claimed by a ticket holder in the province.

The exact location of where the ticket was purchased has yet to be revealed.

The draw also offered 19 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each.

Five of them were won by lottery players in Quebec, Ontario, the Prairies and British Columbia, with one of the prizes being shared by two ticket holders.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 13 will be approximately $24 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:13 AM
COLLISION - #WB401 W. of Brock Rd in the collectors. All lanes blocked. Brock Rd. ramp to #wb401 closed. Brock Rd.…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 07:04 PM
Last October we didn't have a daytime high temperature below 10 degrees at YYZ until October 17th. That is tough t…
Latest Weather
Read more