Ontario reports fewer than 900 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario saw a drop in new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Provincial health officials reported 809 new cases Saturday – one day after confirming an all-time high of 939 coronavirus cases.

Toronto leads the way with 358 new cases, followed by Peel with 123, and 94 in Ottawa.

The province has implemented new restrictions for the next 28 days in those three areas which will see indoor dining and drinking at bars, restaurants, nightclubs and food courts prohibited while all gyms, cinemas and casinos have been ordered closed.

More to come