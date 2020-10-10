Loading articles...

One dead in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

File photo of a Peel police cruiser.

One person is dead following a three vehicle crash in Mississauga.

Police were called the area of Hurontario Street and Mineola Road just after midnight.

Three people, from separate vehicles, were taken to hospital – one had life-threatening injuries.

Police say one person is also in custody but no charges have been announced.

No indication at this time what may have led up to the crash.

