Police cruiser rammed by another vehicle; 1 person in custody, police say

Toronto police say a person is in custody after a vehicle allegedly rammed a police cruiser in a Scarborough neighbourhood Saturday evening.

Police said the incident occurred in the Neilson Road and Military Trail area.

Investigators said a vehicle rammed a police cruiser, leading to a pursuit. The suspect vehicle then crashed into some trees.

One male sustained minor injuries in the incident and was taken to the hospital.

No police officers were injured in the incident.

