Police cruiser rammed by another vehicle; 1 person in custody, police say

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police say a person is in custody after a vehicle allegedly rammed a police cruiser in a Scarborough neighbourhood Saturday evening.

Police said the incident occurred in the Neilson Road and Military Trail area.

Investigators said a vehicle rammed a police cruiser, leading to a pursuit. The suspect vehicle then crashed into some trees.

One male sustained minor injuries in the incident and was taken to the hospital.

No police officers were injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

