Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
McDonald's closes 2 locations in Toronto and Etobicoke due to COVID-19 cases
by News Staff
Posted Oct 10, 2020 10:55 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 10, 2020 at 10:57 am EDT
This Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a McDonald's sign in Salt Lake City. McDonald's Canada says it will start importing beef as Canada's beef supply chain struggles amid COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Rick Bowmer
McDonald’s Canada says it has closed two of its Toronto locations after employees tested positive for COVID-19.
McDonald’s says an employee at its store located at 1530 Albion Road in Etobicoke and another at its location at 2781 Dufferin Street in the Glen Park neighbourhood confirmed on October 9 they had tested positive for the virus.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party,” the fast-food chain said in a pair of separate releases.
McDonald’s says the employee at the Albion location last worked at the store on October 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while the employee at the Dufferin store last worked on October 7 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Workers at both locations who may have been in close contact with those employees have been asked to self-quarantine for an undetermined period.
Customers who may have visited either location during the times the infected employees were present are asked to contact public health for further instructions.