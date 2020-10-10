McDonald's closes 2 locations in Toronto and Etobicoke due to COVID-19 cases

McDonald’s Canada says it has closed two of its Toronto locations after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

McDonald’s says an employee at its store located at 1530 Albion Road in Etobicoke and another at its location at 2781 Dufferin Street in the Glen Park neighbourhood confirmed on October 9 they had tested positive for the virus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party,” the fast-food chain said in a pair of separate releases.

McDonald’s says the employee at the Albion location last worked at the store on October 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while the employee at the Dufferin store last worked on October 7 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Workers at both locations who may have been in close contact with those employees have been asked to self-quarantine for an undetermined period.

Customers who may have visited either location during the times the infected employees were present are asked to contact public health for further instructions.