Homes evacuated after a World War II explosive device found in Etobicoke neighbourhood
by News Staff
Posted Oct 10, 2020 10:50 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 10, 2020 at 11:49 pm EDT
Toronto police evacuated some homes in an Etobicoke neighbourhood after a Second World War-era explosive device was found late Saturday evening.
The device was found at Dunning Crescent and Westhead Road, in the area of Brown’s Line and the Gardiner Expressway, police said.
The police explosives unit was called-in and police said several homes along Dunning Crescent were evacuated as a precaution.
Investigators later said the device was a depth charge. It was removed by the explosives unit.
