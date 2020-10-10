Loading articles...

Air Canada to acquire Transat AT at discounted price

Air Transat and an Air Canada aircrafts are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. European regulatory authorities have resumed their investigation into Air Canada's proposed purchase of Transat AT, giving themselves a few more months to hand down a decision. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Air Canada is still looking to take Transat AT under its wing despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has rocked the airline industry, but it will pay far less than originally expected.

The two companies have agreed on revised terms that would see Air Canada pay $5 a share for the parent company of Air Transat, compared to the $18 per share originally pledged in its takeover bid.

That brings the total price of the takeover to $190 million, down from $720 million previously.

Air Canada says in a news release that the pandemic has had a devastating effect on the aviation industry and the value of airlines and their assets, but it still wants to proceed with the acquisition.

The deal could be concluded in early 2021 if it is approved by Transat AT shareholders and regulators in Canada and the European Union.

The European Commission’s antitrust body, which is investigating the proposed merger, has not indicated whether it would give the green light.

