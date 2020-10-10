Loading articles...

4 killed, 2 injured in shooting in southern Puerto Rico

Last Updated Oct 10, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Four men were shot to death and two others gravely wounded near a basketball court in southern Puerto Rico, police said Saturday.

The shooting occurred late Friday in the coastal city of Ponce, one of the U.S. territory’s largest municipalities. No one had been arrested.

Police said they hadn’t been able to identify three of the victims and didn’t yet have a motive.

At least 394 people have been reported killed this year on the island of 3.2 million people, compared with 481 last year in the same period.

The Associated Press

