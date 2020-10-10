Loading articles...

4 employees at Vaughan Mills Winners store test positive for coronavirus

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

Winners says four employees at their Vaughan Mills location have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We can confirm that four associates from our Vaughan Mills location tested positive for COVID-19 over the past few weeks,” said spokesperson Libby Stunt on Saturday. “We have established a process to follow in these instances, which includes enhanced cleaning of high-touch areas within the store and contact tracing to minimize any potential spread at this location.”

Stunt added the company wishes their associates well during their recovery.

 

 

 

 

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
Retweeted @OPP_COMM_CR: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy7A is closed between The Causeway to Island Rd. #PortPerry as the result of a motor vehicle collision. ^…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:10 PM
Still windy across the #GTA! Have you seen any decorations or garbage cans blowing down your street today? Winds di…
Latest Weather
Read more