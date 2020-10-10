4 employees at Vaughan Mills Winners store test positive for coronavirus

Winners says four employees at their Vaughan Mills location have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We can confirm that four associates from our Vaughan Mills location tested positive for COVID-19 over the past few weeks,” said spokesperson Libby Stunt on Saturday. “We have established a process to follow in these instances, which includes enhanced cleaning of high-touch areas within the store and contact tracing to minimize any potential spread at this location.”

Stunt added the company wishes their associates well during their recovery.