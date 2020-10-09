Loading articles...

Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

Last Updated Oct 9, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT

NEW YORK — Changes announced in corporate dividends Oct. 5-Oct. 9.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Bank OZK .275 from .2725

Glacier Bancorp .30 from .29

Lennar Cl A & B .25

Reduced Dividends

Geo Group .34 from .48

Marathon Oil .03 from .05

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION

Noble Energy Inc – Chevron Corp (5B)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Presido Property Trust

Kronos Bio Inc

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

Aduro Biotech Inc to Chinook Therapeutics Inc

The Associated Press

