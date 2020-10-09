Loading articles...

Police release video of alleged assault on elderly man at subway station

Last Updated Oct 9, 2020 at 4:11 pm EDT

Toronto police allege this man is connected to an assault on a TTC bus on Sept. 17th, 2020. (HANDOUT/TPS)

Toronto police have released a video of an alleged assault on a TTC bus that left an elderly man with injuries.

On Sept. 17th at around 12:06 p.m., police said they were called to the Runnymede Subway Station for a report of an assault.

In CCTV video released by the investigators, a man in a dark-coloured top and blue pants is seen pushing an elderly man off a bus and to the sidewalk outside. The man then repeatedly hits the elderly man with a black bag before fleeing the scene.

Police said the man in his 80s sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the alleged incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

