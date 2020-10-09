Police release video of alleged assault on elderly man at subway station

Toronto police have released a video of an alleged assault on a TTC bus that left an elderly man with injuries.

On Sept. 17th at around 12:06 p.m., police said they were called to the Runnymede Subway Station for a report of an assault.

In CCTV video released by the investigators, a man in a dark-coloured top and blue pants is seen pushing an elderly man off a bus and to the sidewalk outside. The man then repeatedly hits the elderly man with a black bag before fleeing the scene.

Police said the man in his 80s sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the alleged incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

Toronto police allege this man is connected to an assault on a TTC bus on Sept. 17th, 2020.