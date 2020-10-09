Loading articles...

Toronto officials, business owners react as city braces for new COVID-19 restrictions

Patrons sit on the patio as waitress Paulina Pasierbek, left, takes orders at Joey Sherway, part of the Joey Restaurant chain during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Toronto and the GTA entered stage two of opening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A healthy economy requires healthy people – that’s the message from Mayor John Tory to concerned business owners, such as quick-service restaurants.

With modified, Stage 2 restrictions coming on Saturday, local full-service restaurants are expected to lose 80 per cent of their business, while quick-service restaurants will lose up to 40 per cent.

“For some, even a couple of weeks will be the death now for them,” James Rilett, the VP of Central Canada with Restaurants Canada said.

Rillet says he’s expecting 60,000 employees will now have to be laid off, with 33,000 of those coming out of Toronto alone.

 

RELATED: Cineplex CEO ‘disappointed’ in Ontario’s decision to push select regions back to Stage 2

 

Chair of Toronto’s board of health, councilor Joe Cressy says some businesses, such as malls, remain open in an effort to protect a level of reopening.

“I’d say today marks a turning point in our ongoing fight against the COVID pandemic,” the councilor said.

“This is an important step. It will go a long way to ensuring that we not only save lives and protect our hospital sector but also keep our schools open.”

Meantime, the city’s top doctor says she understands this move will impact some, more than others.

“The province has taken the necessary actions at this stage premised on the data that we have and the best available evidence using the experiences of other jurisdictions,” Eileen de Villa said on Friday. 

“It will take at least a few weeks before we really start to see the full impact of the public health measures being taken. I would ask the people of Toronto to have some faith, that this is the right path, knowing what we experienced from the Spring, we know what makes a difference in terms of controlling this virus.”

De Villa stresses not to just watch case counts but to look at certain aspects of the data, such as positivity rates and lab testing as the second wave continues to be felt across the city and other regions.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 30 minutes ago
COLLISION: NB #HWY400 north of King rd a left lane is blocked with a 3 car crash, delays are backed up to Sheppard.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 25 minutes ago
Retweeted @Hock680NEWS: @680NEWSweather @680NEWStraffic It’s not bad up here at all!
Latest Weather
Read more