The 2nd presidential debate has been cancelled

FILE - The set is shown during a presidential debate at UNLV on Oct. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. C-SPAN said in a statement Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, that its political editor, Steve Scully, host of the second presidential debate, didn’t initiate a questionable Twitter exchange with Anthony Scaramucci and that the Commission on Presidential Debates is investigating with help from authorities. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, FILE) (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, FILE)
The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden has officially been cancelled.
The two political rivals were schedule to faceoff on Oct. 15.
On Thursday the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the debate would happen virtually due to the President contracting the coronavirus. Friday they confirmed that it would be cancelled altogether.
Trump said he would not be willing to participate in the debate remotely.
The third debate is still scheduled to take place in Nashville, Tennessee on Oct. 22.