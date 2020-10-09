Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Teenager wanted in connection with two west-end shootings
by News staff
Posted Oct 9, 2020 10:45 pm EDT
Toronto police have identified Juray Dixon, 17, as a suspect in connection with two shooting incidents. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Toronto police have received permission to identify a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection with two different shootings that occurred in the west end of the city.
The first incident occurred on August 19 at 6 p.m. when at least six suspect allegedly opened fire on people standing outside in a residential community near Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue.
Two people were struck by gunfire and taken to hospital where they were treated for their injuries.
The second incident happened just over an hour later in the Shoreham Drive and Shoreham Court when four armed suspects entered a residential community.
They allegedly opened fire on people outdoors, striking at three victims with gunfire. The victims were taken to hospital where they were treated for their injuries.
In both occasions, a White Mazda SUV was seen fleeing the scene.
Police have identified Juray Dixon, 17, as a suspect allegedly involved in both shootings and police obtained judicial authorization to identify him.
He also suspected to be involved in a series of shootings on September 24.
Investigators say others are involved in these shootings who have not been identified at this point.
