2 people arrested, charged in Brampton homicide case, Peel police say

Peel Regional Police said Friday they have arrested two people in connection to the death of a man in Brampton this past Monday.

On Oct. 5th at around 4:30 a.m., police said they were called to a home on Yately Street for a report that a man had been shot.

Officers found 28-year-old Mississauga resident Tanveer Sidhuwith with serious gunshot wounds, police said. Paramedics attempted to save his life but he died of his injuries at the scene.

Homicide investigators later identified two people they said are connected to the case.

Khalile Silveira, a 22-year-old man from Mississauga and Alantai Morrison, a 22-year-old woman also from Mississauga, have both been arrested and charged, police said Friday.

Police said Silveira has been charged with Second Degree Murder, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Use Firearm in the Commission of an Offence, Human Trafficking and Exercise Control.

Morrison has been charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder, investigators said.

Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a news release the case is “the outcome of an equation which includes [the] interim release of dangerous offenders with a history of criminal activity.”

“At the time this homicide took place, Silveira was the subject of three bail recognizances. One of which placed him on house arrest,” said Duraiappah. “It is a dangerous trend which inhibits our (police) ability to mitigate community risk and prevent the tragic results we are seeing far too often. We need to do better to protect our communities.”

Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich added this case is the result of illegal firearms in the community.

“This incident is the result of illegal firearms in the hands of a violent criminal also alleged to be involved in human trafficking,” he said. “Arrests and charges within days serve as a testament to the quality of our investigative teams, our communities’ refusal to accept this violence, and affirmation of the priorities we have selected for our service.”