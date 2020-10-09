Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Surfer vanishes in suspected shark attack in Australia
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 9, 2020 1:09 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 9, 2020 at 1:14 am EDT
CANBERRA, Australia — A surfer vanished in a suspected shark attack on Friday off the Australian southwest coast, police said.
A surfboard was found at Wylie Bay near the town of Esperance and a search was underway for the man who had been riding it, a police statement.
Ambulance officers reported the suspected shark attack at Kelp Beds Beach late Friday morning.
A 17-year-old girl was killed by a shark at the same spot in 2017.
A 57-year-old diver was killed by a great white shark off Esperance in January. His body was never found.
Pro surfer Matt Wilkinson had a close encounter with a great white shark off Ballina on the Australian east coast on Wednesday. A drone video showed the shark come to within inches of Wilkinson’s feet as he paddled his board before suddenly darting away.