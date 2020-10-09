Some helpful turkey tips for a smaller, socially distanced Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving will likely look a lot different this year.

For many Canadians it will mean celebrating with a lot less people.

Since you shouldn’t be gathering your large family around the table this year, you’ll need to take a different approach if you’re used to cooking for a dozen or more.

You might have some questions about the best way to scale down your portions.

Should I get a smaller turkey? How long will it take to cook? Less side dishes or smaller portions?

If you do need some advice we’ll try to help. We spoke to Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Expert Andrea Balitiewicz, and she has some tips on how you can scale down your meal while still having a happy Thanksgiving.

For the fourth year in a row, I have the @butterball #TurkeyTalkHotline a call… and for the fourth year in a row, they were fantastic sports and put up with my ridiculous questions…. Fun Fact, they don't recommend saving time by thawing the turkey, in the shower, with you… — Geoff Rohoman (@roho680) October 9, 2020

First and foremost you can purchase a smaller turkey than usual. Now these birds will still range from 10 to 12 pounds so you’ll likely still find yourself with some excess meat on your hands if you are down to two or three people at your table.

Balitewicz says a good guideline is to measure a pound or pound and a half of turkey per person.

The leftover meat need not go to waste. Cut the meat off the bone and freeze it, it will last a couple of months. It can then be used down the line for leftover recipes.

According to Balitewicz, chili, soup and enchiladas are excellent choices for leftover frozen turkey.

With the magic of the internet, recipes are a search and a click away. Here are some other items you can add your leftover turkey to:

casseroles

curry

pasta

pies

pizza

sandwiches

salads

stew

stir-fry

As a general rule, cooking time for a turkey takes approximately 20 minutes a pound. So for a smaller turkey you’re looking at a three to four hour cooking time.

According to Balitewicz, another good option perfect for a small Thanksgiving gathering is a boneless turkey breast roast. This comes cut off the bone. All you’ll need to do is roast it and slice.

The boneless roast will take two to three hours to cook.

“You can have a little bit of stuffing on the side or some sweet potatoes and some vegetables. Really make a nice celebration without having to make it large and big to-do.”

Anyone who wants some more tips from the turkey talk-line can call 1-800-BUTTERBALL or visit butterball.ca.