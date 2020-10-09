Watch: Police release shocking footage of employee assaulted with fireworks

Peel police have released video of suspects wanted in an ongoing assault investigation after the pair shot fireworks at a gas station employee in Mississauga.

Investigators say around 12:30 a.m. on July 4, two male suspects entered the gas station located at Eglinton Avenue East and Tomken Road.

The suspects ignited a roman candle firework and police say one male suspect ran towards the employee and began to aim the firework at the victim.

The second suspect filmed the entire event on a cell phone.

The employee suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

One suspect (left) is described as male, black, late teens, long black hair, wearing red shoes, black pants, and a dark blue shirt with yellow Nike writing.

The second (right) is described as male, black, late teens, long black hair, wearing black Nike flip flops, and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.