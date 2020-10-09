Loading articles...

OPP launch Operation Impact, targeting bad behaviour behind the wheel

While health officials are urging you to stay close to home for this Thanksgiving weekend, police are anticipating a lot of traffic on the province’s highways, and they will be ramping up enforcement as a result.

One Thanksgiving tradition isn’t changing despite the COVID-19 pandemic — the annual OPP safety blitz.

Starting Friday, police across the province are taking part in Operation Impact. Police are targeting aggressive drivers, speeders, no seat belts, and other bad behaviour behind the wheel.

So far this year, 224 people have been killed on Ontario highways

The number one cause of death has been speed.

 

