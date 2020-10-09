Loading articles...

'Newman,' US Postal Service share 'get out and vote' message ahead of U.S. election

Last Updated Oct 9, 2020 at 7:16 am EDT

Friday is World Post Day, a day to celebrate mail people and letter carriers around the world, and the U.S. postal service is firing back at President Donald Trump.

The postal service is out with a public service announcement, ahead of the 2020 U.S. election, featuring its most famous employee.

The USPS is sharing a ‘get out and vote’ message, about the controversy that is voting by mail, starring… Newman.

Wayne Knight is reprising his iconic and evil Seinfeld role, going after the president.

