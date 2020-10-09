Multiple employees at Maple Leaf Gardens Loblaws test positive for COVID-19

Multiple employees at the Maple Leaf Gardens Loblaws location have tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s unclear how many employees had tested positive or when they last worked in the store. The presumptive positive tests were reported on October 8.

Several other stores under the Loblaw umbrella, including Shoppers Drug Mart, have reported positive coronavirus results from employees in the last two weeks in the GTA.

The following locations under the Loblaw umbrella have reported at least one positive case: