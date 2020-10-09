Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Multiple employees at Maple Leaf Gardens Loblaws test positive for COVID-19
by News staff
Posted Oct 9, 2020 11:17 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 9, 2020 at 11:22 pm EDT
The Loblaws flagship location on Carlton Street in Toronto is shown on Thursday May 2, 2013. .THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Multiple employees at the Maple Leaf Gardens Loblaws location have tested positive for COVID-19.
It’s unclear how many employees had tested positive or when they last worked in the store. The presumptive positive tests were reported on October 8.
Several other stores under the Loblaw umbrella, including Shoppers Drug Mart, have reported positive coronavirus results from employees in the last two weeks in the GTA.
The following locations under the Loblaw umbrella have reported at least one positive case:
Loblaws, 2280 Dundas Street West – One employee has tested positive for COVID-19. They last worked on Oct. 5.
Carlo’s NOFRILLS, 1591 Wilson Avenue – Two employees have tested positive for COVID-19. They last worked on Oct. 3 and Oct. 6.
Loblaws, 3671 Dundas Street West – One employee has tested positive for COVID-19. They last worked on Oct. 4.
Real Canadian Superstore, 2549 Weston Road – One employee has tested positive for COVID-19. They last worked on Oct. 1.
Independent City Market, 301 College Street – One employee has tested positive for COVID-19. They last worked on Oct. 1.
Leonetti’s NOFRILLS, 1641 Jane Street – One employee has tested positive for COVID-19. They last worked on Sept. 29.
Fortinos, 35 Worthington Ave – One employee has tested positive for COVID-19. They last worked on Sept. 29.
Shoppers Drug Mart, 5602 Tenth Line W – One employee has tested positive for COVID-19. They last worked on Sept. 29.
Shoppers Drug Mart, 1500 Avenue Rd, Toronto – Multiple employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
Shoppers Drug Mart, 2751 Eglinton Ave East – Three team members tested positive for COVID-19. They last worked on Sept. 23 and Sept. 25.
Carlo’s NOFRILLS, 6220 Yonge Street – Multiple employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
