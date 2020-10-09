Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Motorcyclist fighting for his life after crashing head first into parked vehicle
by News Staff
Posted Oct 9, 2020 5:50 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 9, 2020 at 6:42 am EDT
A man in his 30’s is fighting for his life in hospital after a crashing into a vehicle with his motorcycle Thursday night.
Police say it happened around 11:30 p.m. at College Street and Gladstone Avenue.
It appears the rider lost control while rounding a curve, and flew off the bike, going headfirst into a parked vehicle.
Police say the man was trapped underneath the vehicle, but emergency crews were able to lift the vehicle up to get the rider out.
Investigators say that it doesn’t appear impairment was a factor.
The incident is now being investigated.
