Motorcyclist injured in west-end crash

Last Updated Oct 9, 2020 at 5:26 am EDT

A motorcyclist is in hospital after a crash Thursday evening in the city’s west end.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on College Street near Gladstone Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Police said it’s believed the driver was rounding a curve when he lost control of the bike and crashed into a parked car.

The driver, believed to be in his 30s, was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

