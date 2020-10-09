Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Maple Leafs sign Wayne Simmonds to 1-year contract
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Oct 9, 2020 12:26 pm EDT
Simmonds, 32, is expected to add an important element to the Maple Leafs this coming season. Canadian Press
The Toronto Maple Leafs have agreed to a one-year contract with Scarborough native Wayne Simmonds, the forward confirmed on Friday.
The deal is reportedly worth $1.5 million and includes a full no-trade clause.
“I’m born and raised in Scarborough, a proud Torontonian,” Simmonds
shortly after news of the deal became public. told Sportsnet
“I think this was a perfect fit.”
The 32-year-old is expected to bring an important element of grit and feistiness to a Maple Leafs team that is said to be coveting players with more of an edge.
Simmonds has amassed over 100 penalty minutes five times throughout his career.
Simmonds, a 14-year veteran, split time between the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres last season, with 8 goals and 25 points in 68 games.
