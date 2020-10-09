Maple Leafs sign Wayne Simmonds to 1-year contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs have agreed to a one-year contract with Scarborough native Wayne Simmonds, the forward confirmed on Friday.

The deal is reportedly worth $1.5 million and includes a full no-trade clause.

“I’m born and raised in Scarborough, a proud Torontonian,” Simmonds told Sportsnet shortly after news of the deal became public.

“I think this was a perfect fit.”

The 32-year-old is expected to bring an important element of grit and feistiness to a Maple Leafs team that is said to be coveting players with more of an edge.

Simmonds has amassed over 100 penalty minutes five times throughout his career.

Simmonds, a 14-year veteran, split time between the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres last season, with 8 goals and 25 points in 68 games.