Man charged with 2nd degree murder in relation to Brampton homicide

Peel Police have made two arrests in relation to a homicide earlier this week.

A 22-year-old man, Khalile Silveira, from Mississauga has been charged with five offences including second degree murder, human trafficking, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

A 22-year-old woman, Alantai Morrison, from Mississauga has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The arrests were the result of an investigation by the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau. A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Silveira.

He and Morrison were located by police in Toronto on Thursday and were placed under arrest.

Police were called to a residence on Yately Street, in the Mayfield and Chinguacousy area of Brampton, on Monday Oct. 5 for a shooting. Upon arrival they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim died at the scene.

He was been identified as 28-year-old Tanveer Sidhu from Mississauga.

Both suspects attended court in Brampton on Thursday.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.