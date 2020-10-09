Loading articles...

London Stock Exchange sells Italian unit for $5.1 billion

Last Updated Oct 9, 2020 at 7:44 am EDT

LONDON — The London Stock Exchange Group has agreed to sell its holding in the parent company of the Italian stock exchange to rival Euronext for at least 4.33 billion euros ($5.11 billion).

The LSE said Friday that it began talks to sell Borsa Italiana Group because of expectations that European Union regulators will require it to shed the business as a condition for approving the acquisition of financial market data provider Refinitiv. The deal is contingent on regulators calling for the divestment.

The London exchange in August 2019 agreed to buy Refinitiv in a deal that values the company at $27 billion.

“We believe the sale of the Borsa Italiana group will contribute significantly to addressing the EU’s competition concerns,’’ said David Schwimmer, chief executive of LSE Group.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
UPDATE: #SB427 collectors / Eva Rd - cleared!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 12 minutes ago
As of 8:13am Oct 9 FROST ADVISORY still in place for parts of the GTA including Uxbridge, Newmarket, Georgina, Ajax…
Latest Weather
Read more