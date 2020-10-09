Loading articles...

Kyle Lowry donating food to 200 families for Thanksgiving

Last Updated Oct 9, 2020 at 3:55 pm EDT

An absolute legend on and off the basketball court.

For the fifth consecutive year, Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry and his wife, Ayahna, have donated 200 food hampers to help needy families in the GTA.

Because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, the Lowry’s couldn’t be there in person, but he did deliver a video message from home.

The hampers will be delivered by friends of the Lowry Love Foundation to 24 agencies.

Each hamper includes all the items needed to complete a Thanksgiving meal for at least four people.

The foundation was founded in 2013 and has helped improve the lives of the underprivileged and disadvantaged in Toronto and Lowry’s hometown of Philadelphia.

And on an unrelated note, Lowry is also being featured in a film with Adam Sandler.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 49 minutes ago
#CityStreets: Southbound Bathurst approaching Lawrence a collision is blocking the left turning lane and the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:48 AM
A healthy amount of sunshine across the #GTA this morning. We're headed up to a Guaranteed High of 18°! Meteorologi…
Latest Weather
Read more