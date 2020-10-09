Kyle Lowry donating food to 200 families for Thanksgiving

An absolute legend on and off the basketball court.

For the fifth consecutive year, Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry and his wife, Ayahna, have donated 200 food hampers to help needy families in the GTA.

Because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, the Lowry’s couldn’t be there in person, but he did deliver a video message from home.

The hampers will be delivered by friends of the Lowry Love Foundation to 24 agencies.

Things may be different this year but that won't stop Kyle Lowry and his family from giving back to those in need

Each hamper includes all the items needed to complete a Thanksgiving meal for at least four people.

The foundation was founded in 2013 and has helped improve the lives of the underprivileged and disadvantaged in Toronto and Lowry’s hometown of Philadelphia.

And on an unrelated note, Lowry is also being featured in a film with Adam Sandler.