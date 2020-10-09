Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Kyle Lowry donating food to 200 families for Thanksgiving
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Oct 9, 2020 3:53 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 9, 2020 at 3:55 pm EDT
An absolute legend on and off the basketball court.
For the fifth consecutive year, Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry and his wife, Ayahna, have donated 200 food hampers to help needy families in the GTA.
Because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, the Lowry’s couldn’t be there in person, but he did deliver a video message from home.
The hampers will be delivered by friends of the Lowry Love Foundation to 24 agencies.
Each hamper includes all the items needed to complete a Thanksgiving meal for at least four people.
The foundation was founded in 2013 and has helped improve the lives of the underprivileged and disadvantaged in Toronto and Lowry’s hometown of Philadelphia.
And on an unrelated note, Lowry is also being featured in a film with Adam Sandler.
