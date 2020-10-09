Loading articles...

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

Last Updated Oct 9, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Oct. 12

Array Technologies – Alburquerque, N.M., 33.8 million shares, priced $19-$22, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Prosposed Nasdaq symbol ARRY. Business: Manufactures solar panel mounting systems that track the sun.

fuboTv – New York, 15 million shares, priced $9-$11, managed by Evercore ISI/BMO Capital Markets. Proposed NYSE symbol FUBO. Business: Offers a live TV sports-first streaming platform.

The Associated Press

