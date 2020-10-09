Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Here are some of the latest developments on the COVID 19 situation in Canada
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 9, 2020 9:52 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 9, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT
The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
—
9:40 a.m.
A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a high school in northeastern New Brunswick.
The principal of Sugarloaf High School in Campbellton says the board is working with public health officials to identify any other students or staff who may have had contact with the person.
In a social media post, Michael O’Toole says the school, which is just a few kilometres from the border with Quebec, is temporarily closed to allow for cleaning and contact tracing.
O’Toole says students who live in Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-a-la-Croix on the Quebec side of the border are going to be receiving laptops and other technology to allow them to participate in remote learning.
The province’s public health agency reported three new cases of COVID-19 today, including one in Campbellton involving a person in their 30s.
—
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2020.